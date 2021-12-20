CDC: Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases

The Omicron variant accounted for more than 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated data released on Monday.

The big picture: The data showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of COVID-19 infections in just one week.

The variant was only detected in the U.S. a few weeks ago. Still, the strain has spread rapidly throughout the country and threatens to overturn the new normal.

What they're saying: "These numbers are stark, but they’re not surprising," said Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, adding that the growing infections reflect what has been seen in other countries.

While the Delta variant still drives up a lot of new infections, Walensky told AP she anticipates "that over time that Delta will be crowded out by Omicron."

What's next: President Biden on Tuesday will deliver a speech outlining new steps the administration will take to address the rapid spread of the new variant.

This is a developing story and has been updated throughout.