CDC: Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for more than 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated data released on Monday.

The big picture: The data showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of COVID-19 infections in just one week.

What they're saying: "These numbers are stark, but they’re not surprising," said Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, adding that the growing infections reflect what has been seen in other countries.

  • While the Delta variant still drives up a lot of new infections, Walensky told AP she anticipates "that over time that Delta will be crowded out by Omicron."

What's next: President Biden on Tuesday will deliver a speech outlining new steps the administration will take to address the rapid spread of the new variant.

This is a developing story and has been updated throughout.

Axios
12 hours ago - Health

Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron

A health care worker preparing a dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine in Germany on December. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine protects against the Omicron variant of the virus more effectively than a two-dose regimen.

Why it matters: Omicron has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines against this new strain of the coronavirus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
14 hours ago - Health

COVID isn't finished with us

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are tired of COVID and don't want another round of cancellations, but they're happening anyway.

Why it matters: Omicron is spreading so fast that it's forcing officials' hands, and scrambling Americans' plans just two weeks after an Axios-Ipsos poll found that most weren't interested in upending their lives to avoid the new variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
10 hours ago - Sports

COVID is wreaking havoc in the sports world again

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The sports world's sense of normalcy was upended over the weekend by a slew of events straight out of 2020.

State of play: Coronavirus cases are surging as the Omicron variant continues to spread, wreaking havoc on league schedules and causing games to be postponed and facilities to be shuttered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow