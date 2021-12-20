Sign up for our daily briefing

COVID isn't finished with us

Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are tired of COVID and don't want another round of cancellations, but they're happening anyway.

Why it matters: Omicron is spreading so fast that it's forcing officials' hands, and scrambling Americans' plans just two weeks after an Axios-Ipsos poll found that most weren't interested in upending their lives to avoid the new variant.

  • "This virus is extraordinary. It has a doubling time of anywhere from two to three days," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.
  • President Biden plans to deliver remarks Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID, including new steps the administration will be taking to help communities in need of assistance, a White House official told Axios.
  • "The President will also issue a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated," the official said.

State of play: Professional sports teams and entertainment venues, as well as corporations and schools, have all announced cancellations and closures in recent days.

Between the lines: As Americans prepare for their holiday plans, they are running into difficulty finding rapid COVID tests amid surging case rates, causing some to rethink their gatherings, the Washington Post writes.

  • The shortage was pretty obvious to anyone who tried to find rapid tests on pharmacy shelves this weekend — or even if they tried to order them. The CVS site declared that BinaxNOW, a common antigen self-test, is "out of stock online."
  • “Testing shouldn’t be just the gold ring at the end of an obstacle course,” said Adriane Casalotti of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, per the Post.

The big picture: The closures and cancelations are also widespread overseas.

What to watch: Whether Americans start canceling their holiday travel plans, and whether Biden offers any steps that can help get ahead of the coming wave of cases — including addressing the shortage of rapid tests.

  • And, sadly, whether the rise in Omicron cases will start leading to more hospitalizations and deaths — and whether our health care system can stand the strain.

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
Dec 18, 2021 - Health

COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays

Cars line up at a rapid antigen coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens near Miami, on Aug. 5, 2020. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

With a rise in coronavirus cases across the country and the holiday season in full swing, getting a COVID-19 test has become harder with testing sites already starting to see long lines, NBC News reports.

Driving the news: COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing across the country, and the U.S. is averaging 122,000 new cases per day as the holiday season gets underway and will bring more people together.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
17 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Omicron will drive record COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the U.S. will likely see record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks ahead due to the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: The variant has been detected in 89 countries, and experts are warning of a large winter surge due to the variant's high transmissibility and its ability to evade immune protection.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Dec 18, 2021 - Health

WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

People wear face masks as they walk in a pedestrian street in the city of Cologne, Germany, on Dec. 18. Photo: Ina FassBender/AFP

The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and has a "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced.

State of play: COVID-19 cases detected with the newest variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, WHO said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

