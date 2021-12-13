Sign up for our daily briefing

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

The risk: Many firms that have gone ahead with parties despite the rise of the COVID-19 variant have had to deal with case spikes.

  • Dozens and dozens of attendees of a 120-person company Christmas party in Oslo, Norway, were infected — and many of the cases have been confirmed as Omicron.

What's happening: To mitigate that risk, lots of companies are organizing small in-person gatherings as well as bigger virtual ones.

  • A Colorado product design company called Quantum Metric Inc. told Ray A. Smith of the Wall Street Journal that it's throwing a virtual party, with optional smaller live parties in cities where it has satellite offices.
  • Papaya Global, which is an Israel-based payroll management firm, has in-person parties planned but with virtual options for those who aren't comfortable with gathering, the Journal reports.

And some companies are forgoing the party altogether. The global software company SAP SE is giving workers $100 each to expense holiday celebrations instead of throwing an in-person or virtual party, per the Journal.

Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron derails company holiday parties — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — Fauci: Booster shots won't contribute to global vaccine disparities.
  3. States: N.Y. to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — South Africa's president tests positive for COVID — Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Updated 21 hours ago - World

U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases

People wear masks on a street in London. Photo: Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.K. government on Sunday raised its official coronavirus alert level, citing an increase in cases largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The country first detected the new strain late last month in two travelers returning from Southern Africa. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reintroduced COVID-related restrictions to curb infections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
22 hours ago - Health

South Africa's president tests positive for COVID

Cyril Ramaphosa walks past a photo of former South African President FW de Klerk at de Klerk's state memorial service on Dec. 12. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is being treated for "mild" symptoms, his office announced.

Driving the news: The government's statement did not specify whether the president has the Omicron variant though it did note that Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated and remains in "good spirits" as he self-isolates in Cape Town.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow