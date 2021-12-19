Sign up for our daily briefing

NBA reschedules 5 more games due to COVID spike

Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, front, passes the ball off under pressure from Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal in their game Dec. 18 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The NBA on Sunday announced it has postponed five games in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The new strain has rocked the sports world, forcing numerous postponements and adjustments to safety protocols as the leagues scramble to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are the teams affected by the postponements, according to the release.
  • Five players from the Cavaliers have tested positive for COVID, per AP.

The backdrop: The postponements come as infections, hospitalizations and deaths have climbed across the United States, spurred on by the highly transmissible variant, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

  • The NHL and NFL rescheduled several games last week after players tested positive for the virus.

Go deeper: Omicron threatens to massively disrupt sports world

Kierra Frazier
Dec 18, 2021 - Sports

Brooklyn Nets bring back Kyrie Irving part-time

Kyrie Irving. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will re-join the team as a part-time player following a COVID-19 vaccine holdout, the team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The NBA is facing a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases with 39 players — roughly 8% of the league's total player roster — in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, AP writes.

Yacob Reyes
7 hours ago - Health

SNL airs pre-taped sketches without audience due to COVID fears

"Saturday Night Live" musical guest Charli XCX (left), host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim during a promo. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC'/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" aired with a limited cast and crew, no live audience and pretaped sketches, citing a "recent spike" of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: For the first time in the show's history, producers scrapped their plans for the live taping and sent most cast members home just hours before it was supposed to air, per Washington Post. It comes amid a surge in COVID cases in New York City, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: Omicron will drive record COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths — U.S. could see 1 million COVID cases a day, warns retiring NIH director — Omicron derails company holiday parties
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge — New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up
  4. World: WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for America — Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
