NBA reschedules 5 more games due to COVID spike

The NBA on Sunday announced it has postponed five games in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The new strain has rocked the sports world, forcing numerous postponements and adjustments to safety protocols as the leagues scramble to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are the teams affected by the postponements, according to the release.

Five players from the Cavaliers have tested positive for COVID, per AP.

The backdrop: The postponements come as infections, hospitalizations and deaths have climbed across the United States, spurred on by the highly transmissible variant, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

The NHL and NFL rescheduled several games last week after players tested positive for the virus.

