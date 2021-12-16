NFL adjusts COVID protocols amid increase in cases

The National Football League announced Thursday that it would adjust its coronavirus protocols to "address the increase" in cases and in response to the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The league's announcement comes on the heels of a massive outbreak with more than three dozen players placed on the league’s COVID-19 list, according to AP.

Effective immediately, all clubs will require the use of face masks, regardless of vaccination status, and eliminate in-person meals, per the release.

The league will also adjust the "return-to-participation" requirements for those who have recovered from the virus.

What they're saying: "Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players," the league said in a statement.