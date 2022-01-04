Sign up for our daily briefing

White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration is finalizing contracts to mass-mail millions of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests "later this month," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Why it matters: President Biden began ramping up testing efforts after receiving widespread criticism for not making at-home tests widely available ahead of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has driven up infections across the U.S.

  • People struggled to find COVID tests ahead of the holidays and amid the explosion in cases, Axios' Shawna Chen writes.
  • The administration announced in December it would purchase 500 million rapid tests and make them available for Americans to order to their home via a federal website.

What they're saying: "We're on track to start seeing movement on some of the awards through the RFP this week," Psaki said at a briefing Tuesday.

  • The "first delivery for manufacturers will start later this month," she added.
  • "We will put the website up and make it available so that people can order tests at that point in time."

Go deeper: America once again faces COVID test shortages

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Health

America's health system under pressure from Omicron

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Parts of the U.S. health system — from testing sites to emergency departments to hospitals — are quickly being overwhelmed by Omicron.

Driving the news: Several states including Ohio, Illinois, Delaware and Maryland have reported record highs for COVID hospitalizations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
13 hours ago - Health

Vaccines and prior infections likely prevent severe Omicron disease

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A series of preliminary studies suggest that cellular immunity elicited by vaccines or prior COVID infections remains effective against the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: This form of immunity is associated with protection against severe disease. That means that while vaccinated people or those with prior infections are significantly less protected against Omicron infection, they're unlikely to become seriously ill.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
10 hours ago - Health

Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday that prevented the Department of Defense from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination requirement and punishing a group of 35 Navy Seals who refused to get vaccinated and sued the federal government over the mandate.

Why it matters: The injunction, which will likely be appealed by the Biden administration, raises questions on how it might shape the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for all U.S. troops if ultimately upheld.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow