Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
President Biden told unvaccinated Americans Monday that getting the COVID vaccine is "your patriotic duty" and "an obligation to your country."
Why it matters: Biden's remarks come amid a surge in new cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.
What he's saying: "If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned" about the Omicron variant, Biden warned.
- "You’re at a high risk of getting sick. And if you get sick, you’re likely to spread it to others including friends and family, and the unvaccinated have a significantly higher risk of ending up in hospital, or even dying," he added.
- "Almost everyone who has died from COVID-19 in the past many months has been unvaccinated."
Driving the news: The Biden administration announced Tuesday it plans to purchase 500 million rapid tests to deliver to people for free starting in January.
- The federal government is also setting up additional testing sites and immediately sending emergency medical staffing to overwhelmed hospitals in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.
- Officials have portioned out N95 masks, gloves, ventilators and other PPE from the national stockpile so they're ready for shipment to states in need of assistance, the administration.
- An additional 1,000 military doctors, nurses and other health care workers will be deployed to medical centers as needed in January and February.
The big picture: People have struggled to find coronavirus tests ahead of the holidays amid a new surge in cases.
- Given Omicron's transmissibility, accessible testing is more important than ever for life to go on without massive disruption, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.
The bottom line: "This isn’t March of 2020. 200 million people are fully vaccinated," Biden said.
- "We’re prepared; we know more. We just have to stay focused," he added. "There is no challenge too big for America."
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.