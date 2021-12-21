Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated

President Biden told unvaccinated Americans Monday that getting the COVID vaccine is "your patriotic duty" and "an obligation to your country."

Why it matters: Biden's remarks come amid a surge in new cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.

What he's saying: "If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned" about the Omicron variant, Biden warned.

"You’re at a high risk of getting sick. And if you get sick, you’re likely to spread it to others including friends and family, and the unvaccinated have a significantly higher risk of ending up in hospital, or even dying," he added.

"Almost everyone who has died from COVID-19 in the past many months has been unvaccinated."

Driving the news: The Biden administration announced Tuesday it plans to purchase 500 million rapid tests to deliver to people for free starting in January.

The federal government is also setting up additional testing sites and immediately sending emergency medical staffing to overwhelmed hospitals in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Officials have portioned out N95 masks, gloves, ventilators and other PPE from the national stockpile so they're ready for shipment to states in need of assistance, the administration.

An additional 1,000 military doctors, nurses and other health care workers will be deployed to medical centers as needed in January and February.

The big picture: People have struggled to find coronavirus tests ahead of the holidays amid a new surge in cases.

Given Omicron's transmissibility, accessible testing is more important than ever for life to go on without massive disruption, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

The bottom line: "This isn’t March of 2020. 200 million people are fully vaccinated," Biden said.

"We’re prepared; we know more. We just have to stay focused," he added. "There is no challenge too big for America."

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.