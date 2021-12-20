Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot

Former President Trump revealed on Monday that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Why it matters: Trump was vaccinated at the White House in January. But he has often downplayed the pandemic and delivered mixed signals on the shot, despite the fact that Trump-supporting communities tend to have markedly lower vaccination rates.

What he's saying: Appearing on Bill O'Reilly's "History Tour," Trump said his administration was responsible for developing the coronavirus vaccines: "Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done."

"This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now, take credit for it," he added.

However, Trump spoke against vaccine mandates, saying that those who do not wish to get inoculated should not be forced to do so.

Flashback: The former president told the Wall Street Journal in September that he was not planning to get boosted: "I’ll look at stuff later on. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me."