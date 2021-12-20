Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot

Former President Trump revealed on Monday that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Why it matters: Trump was vaccinated at the White House in January. But he has often downplayed the pandemic and delivered mixed signals on the shot, despite the fact that Trump-supporting communities tend to have markedly lower vaccination rates.

What he's saying: Appearing on Bill O'Reilly's "History Tour," Trump said his administration was responsible for developing the coronavirus vaccines: "Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done."

  • "This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now, take credit for it," he added.
  • However, Trump spoke against vaccine mandates, saying that those who do not wish to get inoculated should not be forced to do so.

Flashback: The former president told the Wall Street Journal in September that he was not planning to get boosted: "I’ll look at stuff later on. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me."

TuAnh Dam
Updated Dec 18, 2021 - Health

Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. government has overcounted the number of Americans who are at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Millions more people than initially thought are unprotected as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across the country.

Shawna Chen
Updated Dec 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers.

Why it matters: The administration paused enforcement of the mandate, which requires companies to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, after a separate federal circuit court last month deemed it "staggeringly overbroad."

Ivana Saric
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode

Harvard campus. Photo: Fan Lin/Xinhua via Getty

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is forcing colleges and universities to adjust their pandemic policies, with Harvard announcing Saturday that it will go remote for the first three weeks of January in an attempt to stymie the spread on campus.

Why it matters: Omicron is threatening to overturn the new normal as it drives COVID-19 cases to double every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread.

