Ohio's UFO hotspots, mapped

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals We're far away from Area 51, but Ohioans reported seeing their fair share of unidentified flying objects in recent years. Why it matters: Discussion and reports of UFOs — or the more modern term, UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomenon) — have become more mainstream as lawmakers and others push for answers.

Zoom in: Residents in the Columbus metro area reported 751 sightings between 2000 and 2023, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

That's 34.7 sightings per 100,000 residents, which is more or less the national rate (34.3).

The intrigue: Sightings are more common in rural, southern Ohio counties.

These happen to feature less light pollution, but it's also near where the Mothman was first spotted. Just sayin'.

The UFO capital of Ohio appears to be Guernsey County, with a chart-topping 151 sightings per 100,000 residents.

🤔 Our theory: That county is located at the intersection of Interstates 70 and 77.

Maybe it's just aircraft following the highways?

An interactive map of UFO sightings across the U.S.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say Guernsey County is at the intersection of Interstates 70 and 77, not 70 and 71.