Gear up for air travel hell this summer

All signs point to a hectic travel season at Columbus' airports this summer, with passenger levels expected to return to — if not exceed — pre-pandemic levels.

Why it matters: It's a good idea to start planning ahead to mitigate what looks to be, as Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick puts it, a summer of air-travel hell.

State of play: About 7.75 million passengers traveled through John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) and Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) in 2022, and the regional airport authority projects an even busier 2023.

Last year's total represented 87% of the record-breaking passenger total in 2019.

The big picture: The U.S. could see a potential record number of travelers passing through the country's airports this summer, Fitzpatrick writes.

Yes, but: That won't be easy amid airline staffing issues and technical problems like Southwest Airlines' latest nationwide snafu.

John Glenn typically fares better than the national average when it comes to flights departing on time, but our percentage tanked over a disastrous winter holiday season.

Threat level: That's if you even make it that far, which could be tricky for would-be international travelers looking to obtain or renew their passports.

Surging travel demand has created a backlog of passport applications and months-long waiting times.

Expedited processing is still taking seven to nine weeks, per the State Department.

Of note: CMH will debut a new airline next week, with the inaugural Sun Country flight leaving Columbus for Minneapolis-St. Paul.

That brings the number of airlines serving Columbus to 12, with nearly 50 nonstop destinations from both airports combined.

Be smart: We asked airport authority spokesperson Sarah McQuaide for some travel tips headed into the summer season. Her advice:

🚗 Plan ahead for parking. There's always the option of 24/7 valet if you're in a hurry.

⏰ Arrive early. It's cliche but true — you'll be glad for extra wiggle room when facing ticket issues or long security lines.

❌ Avoid packing pitfalls. Figure out what you can bring through security ahead of time.

You'd be surprised how many people don't know TSA's basic dos and don'ts.

📱 Stay updated. Download your airline's mobile app to be alerted to gate changes and flight delays.