Charted: Guns at Ohio's airports
TSA says it confiscated dozens of firearms at Ohio airport security checkpoints in 2022.
Threat level: Security officials stopped 6,542 firearms at 262 airports nationwide, the most recorded in one year. The majority (88%) were loaded.
- Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport topped last year's list with 448 confiscated weapons.
Thankfully, our airports didn't come close to cracking the nation's top 10.
- But Columbus' 2022 figure is still higher than in any of the previous four years.
