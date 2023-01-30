55 mins ago - News

Charted: Guns at Ohio's airports

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: TSA; Chart: Axios Visuals
TSA says it confiscated dozens of firearms at Ohio airport security checkpoints in 2022.

Threat level: Security officials stopped 6,542 firearms at 262 airports nationwide, the most recorded in one year. The majority (88%) were loaded.

  • Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport topped last year's list with 448 confiscated weapons.

Thankfully, our airports didn't come close to cracking the nation's top 10.

  • But Columbus' 2022 figure is still higher than in any of the previous four years.
