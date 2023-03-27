This month marks the start of the spring migration season, when millions of songbirds travel through Central Ohio.

Unfortunately, many won't reach their destinations because they'll collide with buildings — a deadly problem a group of volunteers wants to help solve.

Why it matters: It's estimated that between 365 and 988 million birds die each year in the U.S. from building strikes, a leading cause of mortality.

What's happening: Every morning through May, about 45 volunteers with Lights Out Columbus will patrol downtown, searching for injured birds that fall to the ground below.

The local effort is part of a nationwide movement in large cities to rescue birds that survive and learn from the ones that don't.

Threat level: As the group's name implies, light pollution from towering skyscrapers can disrupt migration. For years, advocates have urged businesses to turn lights off after-hours to help.

But a building covered in windows and shiny glass is an even bigger threat, especially if green space is nearby, Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative program coordinator Matthew Shumar tells Axios.

The intrigue: The first few floors are deadliest. Confused birds think they're flying toward trees when they see reflections — until they crash into glass, typically around sunrise.

What they've found: Since spring 2019, Lights Out Columbus has recovered about 500 total birds annually from spring and fall migration, Shumar says.

Live birds go to the Ohio Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and, ideally, release.

Dead birds — sadly, about 80% — are catalogued for research at Ohio State's Museum of Biological Diversity.

What's next: The goal is to build a database to inform conversations with businesses and elected officials about solutions.

Glass can be retrofitted with adhesive films that break up reflections, and bird-safe glass is an option for new construction, though cost and aesthetic can be deterrents.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I tagged along with the self-proclaimed "bird people" last Wednesday — at 6am, well before I'm usually awake! I admire their dedication.

We luckily didn't find any downed birds, but did watch a sparrow thud into an illuminated window, illustrating the problem. It flew away, hopefully unharmed.

What you can do: Residences account for 44% of fatal bird collisions in the U.S. — Bird-proof your windows with products like Feather Friendly or CollidEscape and check out other DIY tips.

🐦 Want to volunteer? Email [email protected].

Current shifts are 6-7:30am and 7:30-9am and span 3 1/2 miles, in the Arena District and on Broad Street near the Ohio Statehouse.

Adding 20-30 volunteers could shorten routes or add another near the Main Library.