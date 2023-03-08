Lolita Haverlock is the executive director of the Ohio Wildlife Center, the state's largest wildlife hospital.

The Powell nonprofit admits more than 7,500 animals annually, with a goal of rehabilitating and releasing as many as possible back into the wild.

We asked Lolita to describe her Best Day Ever in Columbus:

🎵 Music to start your day: '80s all day! Depending on the mood, everything from Whitney Houston to Bon Jovi, or Michael Jackson to LL Cool J.

If it was acceptable, I would probably wear leg warmers to work.

🍳 Breakfast: One of my favorite spots is Sunny Street Cafe, as I am a down-home-cooking girl. Give me some eggs and grits; otherwise, I am always down for their eggs Benedict.

😺 Morning activity: I am an early riser. I like to get a little workout in, then have plenty of time to chill with my cat Zeus while enjoying my coffee and do a little personal interest research and reading.

🌮 Lunch: I rarely go out to lunch but if I do, my choice is tacos, tacos, tacos. My two favorites are the fish and Nashville chicken tacos at Local Cantina.

The rest of Lolita's Best Day Ever

🦊 Plus: Check out the Ohio Wildlife Center's open house this Sunday and the second Sunday of every month.

❤️ Afternoon activity: Spending time with the family. Whether we are hanging out watching football, eating at a restaurant, or sitting outside on the back porch — if my family is there and there is no place we have to be, it’s the perfect afternoon.

🍝 Dinner: Italian! Bravo and Figlio’s are my favorites. First choices are gnocchi or ravioli, and of course the bread, accompanied by a nice glass of red wine.

📽️ Evening activity: Once the day is wrapped up and it is time to settle in for the evening, I like to turn all the lights off, get in my PJs, and watch a movie.