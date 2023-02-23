Kady Murzin is the exhibitions and interpretation designer at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. She works on temporary displays like the popular "Blooms & Butterflies," which returns this weekend.

We asked Kady to describe her Best Day Ever in Columbus:

🎵 Music to start your day: I am not much of a morning person, but once I am more awake, I have recently enjoyed listening to Muna. I saw them live at Newport Music Hall, which was a highlight of 2022.

I also typically have David Bowie and Love on my listening rotation. I thoroughly enjoy embarrassing my brother by asking him if he has "found Love" (the band) at a record store.

🦊 Breakfast: I have the "World's Best Egg Sandwich" tote from Fox in the Snow and the bag does not lie! My go-to is a latte and, of course, the egg sandwich, but I do like to switch it up and try one of their amazing pastries, such as the blueberry galette.

🐶 Morning activity: My dog's "Best Day Ever" is spending the morning at Goodale Park. You can find Kugel typically with a ball in her mouth while I keep up after her as she takes in all of the smells of the park.

In the summer, we enjoy relaxing with a picnic blanket — me with a good book and her with a good ball.

🍽️ Lunch: North Market is the ideal place to grab lunch and do a bit of fun shopping. My go-to meals are the stuffed cabbage at Hubert’s Polish Kitchen and the grilled pork banh mi from Lan Viet Market.

While picking up lunch I also like to shop the local beer selection at The Barrel and Bottle. My new obsession is the salsa from Flavor & Fire.

🛒 Afternoon activity: I enjoy cooking and do a lot of my grocery shopping at Yao Lee Oriental Supermarket. If the larger international grocery stores in Columbus make you nervous, the smaller Yao Lee is a great alternative while still having a comprehensive selection.

The owners always have great cooking recommendations and a smile for their customers. My go-to items are the frozen Hong Kong-style cha siu buns, Chinese sausage and a large jar of kimchi.

🎨 Dinner and an art show: If it's the second Friday of the month, my happy place is Franklinton! It has become a tradition for my friends and me to attend Franklinton Fridays. Each time we get lost among the artist studios at 400 West Rich and Chromedge, taking random turns and finding ourselves having new experiences.

Columbus has a vibrant artist community and Franklinton Fridays are a great opportunity to chat with local artists and experience a range of artwork. We typically end the Franklinton experience with dinner and drinks at Strongwater Food and Spirits.

🎺 Evening activity: Listening to jazz music with a cocktail and friends at Ginger Rabbit. It is impossible to have a bad time at Ginger Rabbit! The bar has some of the best cocktails in Columbus. My favorite is the Bert Yazzerac and I will never turn down the classic Dark 'n' Stormy.