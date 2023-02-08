Michael Corey of Human Service Chamber of Franklin County's perfect day

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how local movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

What's happening: Michael Corey is the executive director of the Human Service Chamber of Franklin County, a chamber of commerce that helps over 165 local nonprofits focused on health and human services.

Here's how Corey would spend his perfect day in Columbus:

🎵 Music to start your day: I typically listen to "Paw Patrol" most mornings because that's what our toddler demands when I drop him off at child care. The same four songs, over and over.

But I would listen to something upbeat, and I've been alternating between The Weeknd and Guster.

🧇 Breakfast: If my metabolism were still intact, I would get What the Waffle every morning. We would have them regularly during the first year of the pandemic, and I miss them, even if my waistline doesn't.

The owners were impossibly nice and had local art all over the walls and … I'll be right back … I need to get some waffles.

☕ Morning activity: Whatever our son wanted, which would hopefully feature coffee from one of my favorite places (Parable, Brioso, Roosevelt, Freedom a la Cart) and some time at the Main Library, COSI, the zoo, the Scioto Mile or Franklin Park Conservatory — with a nap at the end.

🥟 Lunch: I would go to North Market and get dumplings from Momo Ghar and walk over to Goodale Park and eat beside the pond.

🏡 Afternoon activity: It would be spring, and my wife Lori and I would work in our yard. The pandemic gave me a green thumb and I inherited a passion for gardening from my mom. Our son just likes to scoop dirt and ask us questions and I can't think of anything better than that.

Beyond our backyard, I love spending any good weather in our parks.

To wrap it up, I'd enjoy some snacks and a drink on the patio at Understory.

🍔 Dinner: Chapman's Eat Market, and whatever they put in front of me. We're really fortunate to have that team in Columbus. When they opened in the hardest months of the pandemic, they were carry-out only, and that was the other food-based joy that Lori and I would get after a difficult week.

A few Friday nights a month, we'd splurge on an uncommonly good burger and fries, or one of those absurdly delicious chicken sandwiches they were making before they began in-person service and changed their menu. We've only been able to get a reservation once since then, and it was about as good a dining experience as we could have hoped for. So yeah, I'd eat there over and over.

🔥 Evening activity: We'd have all our friends over for a drink around a fire with an OSU or Duke game on in the background.