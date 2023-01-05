We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how local movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

What's happening: Rebecca Brown Asmo is the executive director of Ohio Humanities, a Franklinton nonprofit that hosts programs and awards grants to support storytellers statewide, including museums, journalists and filmmakers.

Here's how Asmo would spend her Best Day Ever in Columbus:

🎙️ First listen: I start my day with a podcast. I like "Today, Explained" and "Pod Save America" for current events and political takes. And I like "Vibe Check" with Sam Sanders, Zach Stafford and Saeed Jones if I want humor and culture.

☕ Breakfast: Most days I walk my rescue dog Ren (thank you Columbus Humane!) to either Crimson Cup or Winan's in Grandview for coffee. I order a large, regular coffee with cream and sugar. I know that's boring, but it always hits the spot.

🥾 Morning activity: A hike in one of Columbus' beautiful Metro Parks. Highbanks is my go-to.

🥗 Lunch: If I'm alone, I'll take a book to Freedom a la Cart. I love the Life Salad, but I love their mission more, which supports women escaping from human trafficking.

If I'm with friends, I'll get Pad Thai at SŌW Plated in Upper Arlington. They have yummy pressed juice cocktails too.

🚴‍♀️ Afternoon activity: Taking one of CoGo's e-bikes down to either the Columbus Museum of Art or the Wexner Center for the Arts to see the latest exhibit.

Because I have a leisure card with Columbus Recreation and Parks, I received a free, one-year COGO membership, so I get a big discount on the e-bikes. They're really fun to zip around town on if you don’t want to sweat too much!

🦞 Dinner: Either the Moules Frites or Lobster Bisque at Lindey's with a very dirty vodka martini.

📚 Evening activity: Depends on my mood. If I'm feeling like an introvert, I will stop by the Book Loft on my way home from dinner to browse for a bit then go home and snuggle up in my favorite chair with whatever I’m reading at the moment.

If I'm feeling extroverted, I'll meet friends for a casual drink. I'll go wherever they go, but I love low Beck Tavern in the winter and Land Grant when it's warmer. If things go really late, it’s karaoke at Mickey's or dancing at Axis — although realistically that only happens a few times a year!

📽️ Plus: Check out "Still Working 9 to 5," a documentary on workplace gender inequality, showing at Drexel Theatre next week at an event supported by Ohio Humanities.