CRIS executive director Angie Plummer's perfect day in Columbus
We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how local movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.
What's happening: Angie Plummer is the executive director of Community Refugee & Immigration Services (CRIS), which helps new refugees and immigrants resettle in our area.
- Here's how Plummer would spend her perfect day in Columbus.
🎵 Music to start your day: Ideally, I'd sleep in late and start my day listening to All Sides with Ann Fisher on WOSU.
☕ Breakfast: Coffee in bed made from Stauf's Colombian French roast beans, a croissant from Dan the Baker and some fruit in-season from the Clintonville Farmers Market.
🎾 Morning activity: Tennis with my husband and kids, if I can convince them to go!
- We play at Northam Park in the summer and either Olympic Indoor Tennis or the Players' Club during the winter.
🍽 Lunch: A CRIS potluck at our new office.
- There's nothing like home cooks from all over the world making the best food right here in Columbus. The possibilities are endless.
🌹 Afternoon activity: Walking the dogs around the block, then a walk with my husband from our house to the Whetstone Park of Roses.
- This routine helped me through the pandemic, instilling a sense of calm in a turbulent time.
🍝 Dinner: La Tavola for prosciutto crostini, autumn salad and gnocchi with butter and Parmesan — and certainly a Chianti.
✈️ Evening activity: If there are refugees arriving at the airport whose cases I've worked on, I'll head there to greet them.
- Otherwise, I'd wind down by reading (I'm currently halfway through "The Goldfinch") or rewatching "Lupin" on Netflix.
- It's always best to end the day with a quick goodnight text exchange with my kids away at college.
