Best Day Ever: COSI CEO Frederic Bertley
We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how local movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.
What's happening: Frederic Bertley is the president and CEO of COSI, the nation's top science museum for three years running, according to a USA Today poll.
- The immunologist and science educator hosts an Emmy-winning TV show with WOSU, "QED with Dr. B," about discovering and appreciating science in daily life.
We asked Bertley for the formula for a perfect day:
🎵 Music to start your day: This is a tough one. A toss-up between:
- "The World Is Yours" by Nas, "No Woman No Cry" by Bob Marley and anything by Rihanna — she is so creatively talented, plus I love that she is from the same Caribbean island as my mom.
🧇 Breakfast: Not a huge breakfast fan, but if I go out for it, I would have to say my friends at Tommy's Diner. They have the best combination of diner ambiance and good morning eats.
- Definitely their fried chicken and waffles when they have it on the menu.
💻 Morning activity: On my porch drinking tea or flavored sparkling water, with my laptop, writing.
🥗 Lunch: Milestone 229. It's conveniently across the street from COSI and, like "Cheers," everyone is there and everyone knows your name. They have terrific eats; I usually go for the smoked salmon or poke salads.
- But if it’s guilty pleasure time, their skillet mac and cheese is pretty darn great.
🥩 Afternoon activity: Well, aside from doing a science-anything demonstration for visitors at COSI, I would have to say yard work at home, followed by lighting up the smoker and grilling or smoking anything to eat while listening to music.
🐙 Dinner: The Pearl. In fact, I like all of the Cameron Mitchell restaurants. But Pearl’s jalapeno cornbread is just ridiculously amazing! Then the grilled octopus, and any other fish.
🎥 Evening activity: Watching a movie on the couch with my better half, Heather, and falling asleep, yet again, before the movie ends.
🔎 Plus: Watch the latest episode of "QED with Dr. B," about forensics
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.