Best Day Ever: COSI CEO Frederic Bertley

Frederic Bertley poses outside COSI next to a "whisper dish" that amplifies sound. Photo courtesy of COSI

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how local movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

What's happening: Frederic Bertley is the president and CEO of COSI, the nation's top science museum for three years running, according to a USA Today poll.

The immunologist and science educator hosts an Emmy-winning TV show with WOSU, "QED with Dr. B," about discovering and appreciating science in daily life.

We asked Bertley for the formula for a perfect day:

🎵 Music to start your day: This is a tough one. A toss-up between:

"The World Is Yours" by Nas, "No Woman No Cry" by Bob Marley and anything by Rihanna — she is so creatively talented, plus I love that she is from the same Caribbean island as my mom.

🧇 Breakfast: Not a huge breakfast fan, but if I go out for it, I would have to say my friends at Tommy's Diner. They have the best combination of diner ambiance and good morning eats.

Definitely their fried chicken and waffles when they have it on the menu.

💻 Morning activity: On my porch drinking tea or flavored sparkling water, with my laptop, writing.

🥗 Lunch: Milestone 229. It's conveniently across the street from COSI and, like "Cheers," everyone is there and everyone knows your name. They have terrific eats; I usually go for the smoked salmon or poke salads.

But if it’s guilty pleasure time, their skillet mac and cheese is pretty darn great.

🥩 Afternoon activity: Well, aside from doing a science-anything demonstration for visitors at COSI, I would have to say yard work at home, followed by lighting up the smoker and grilling or smoking anything to eat while listening to music.

🐙 Dinner: The Pearl. In fact, I like all of the Cameron Mitchell restaurants. But Pearl’s jalapeno cornbread is just ridiculously amazing! Then the grilled octopus, and any other fish.

🎥 Evening activity: Watching a movie on the couch with my better half, Heather, and falling asleep, yet again, before the movie ends.

🔎 Plus: Watch the latest episode of "QED with Dr. B," about forensics