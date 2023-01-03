7 stories that could shape Ohio in 2023

As the calendar turns to 2023, here are seven local storylines we're following over the next 12 months:

Gearing up for Intel

In the first full year of construction at the Licking County site, development on nearby roads and communities will continue in support of the project.

What we're watching: Which other companies will follow suit and expand in the Buckeye State?

It's always election season

City Council changes

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is vying for re-election and City Council debuts new residential districts on this year's ballot. Find yours with this interactive map.

After running unopposed four years ago, will Ginther face any serious opposition in his bid for a third term?

Education uncertainty

Police reform

Trust in the Columbus Division of Police remains tepid following high-profile fatal shootings by officers, one which goes to trial this year.

The U.S. Department of Justice began a review of the division's potential racial biases in September 2021. Is 2023 the year it wraps up?

Place your bets

Online and in-person sportsbooks have already seen a flurry of legal sports wagering since the program went live Sunday.

Will tax revenues from betting match the sky-high projections?

And will Ohio State football finally return to form and beat That Team Up North again?

Possible Amtrak expansion

Billions of federal dollars toward passenger rail expansion are up for grabs this year.

Will Gov. Mike DeWine give the go-ahead to pursue funding?

