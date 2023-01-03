2 hours ago - News

7 stories that could shape Ohio in 2023

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of the Axios logo moving sidways like a rightward arrow, and revealing the year 2023 over a field of blue and black streaks.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

As the calendar turns to 2023, here are seven local storylines we're following over the next 12 months:

Gearing up for Intel
  • In the first full year of construction at the Licking County site, development on nearby roads and communities will continue in support of the project.
  • What we're watching: Which other companies will follow suit and expand in the Buckeye State?
It's always election season
City Council changes
  • Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is vying for re-election and City Council debuts new residential districts on this year's ballot. Find yours with this interactive map.
  • After running unopposed four years ago, will Ginther face any serious opposition in his bid for a third term?
Education uncertainty
Police reform
  • Trust in the Columbus Division of Police remains tepid following high-profile fatal shootings by officers, one which goes to trial this year.
  • The U.S. Department of Justice began a review of the division's potential racial biases in September 2021. Is 2023 the year it wraps up?
Place your bets
  • Online and in-person sportsbooks have already seen a flurry of legal sports wagering since the program went live Sunday.
  • Will tax revenues from betting match the sky-high projections?
  • And will Ohio State football finally return to form and beat That Team Up North again?
Possible Amtrak expansion
  • Billions of federal dollars toward passenger rail expansion are up for grabs this year.
  • Will Gov. Mike DeWine give the go-ahead to pursue funding?

