Columbus teachers approve new contract, 4% raises
Columbus teachers will get 4% annual base pay raises and all schools will be "climate controlled" by 2025, per the new three-year contract that ended last week's strike.
By the numbers: 71% of Columbus Education Association members who attended a meeting yesterday afternoon approved the agreement.
State of play: The unconventional gathering at Huntington Park had all the makings of a sporting event — a band, loudspeaker play-by-play, cheering and booing — plus what union spokesperson Regina Fuentes called a "home run" of a deal.
Yes, but: Several members spoke against the agreement, with some suggesting they further extend the strike to force a better one.
What's next: Teachers and students return to classrooms today for their first day of in-person school.
- Meanwhile, the Columbus Board of Education will meet at 8am today to ratify the contract and make it official. We'll break down details tomorrow.
