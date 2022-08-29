Columbus teachers approve new contract, 4% raises

Columbus teachers will get 4% annual base pay raises and all schools will be "climate controlled" by 2025, per the new three-year contract that ended last week's strike.

By the numbers: 71% of Columbus Education Association members who attended a meeting yesterday afternoon approved the agreement.

State of play: The unconventional gathering at Huntington Park had all the makings of a sporting event — a band, loudspeaker play-by-play, cheering and booing — plus what union spokesperson Regina Fuentes called a "home run" of a deal.

Yes, but: Several members spoke against the agreement, with some suggesting they further extend the strike to force a better one.

What's next: Teachers and students return to classrooms today for their first day of in-person school.