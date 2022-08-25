After a full day of negotiating, Columbus teachers and the school district reached an agreement to end the strike and send kids back to school next Monday.

Why it matters: The deal, announced around 3am this morning, ends a four-day strike launched in pursuit of better working conditions, smaller classes and a stronger commitment to arts education.

Details: The exact terms of the "conceptual agreement" have not yet been disclosed, per a statement from Columbus City Schools.

Union members were told not to report to picket sites this morning.

What they're saying: "The last few months have been devoted to finding resolution and a strong plan forward with the Columbus Education Association in shared support of our children," Jennifer Adair, the school board president, said in a provided statement.

Blair said the contract "recognizes the Board's commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of CEA members and strengthening our learning environments."

State of play: Students will continue with online instruction through the end of this week and return in-person next Monday.

The school year began yesterday with hundreds of substitutes and nonunion staff members conducting online instruction.

Dozens of local libraries and community centers chipped in to provide computer stations and meals to students in need.

Yes, but: The first day of virtual learning did not go smoothly.