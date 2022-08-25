23 mins ago - News

Teacher strike ends

Tyler Buchanan
Striking Columbus teachers on the picket line with signs.
Columbus City School teachers strike outside Livingston Elementary School on Monday. Photo: Maddie McGarvey/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

After a full day of negotiating, Columbus teachers and the school district reached an agreement to end the strike and send kids back to school next Monday.

Why it matters: The deal, announced around 3am this morning, ends a four-day strike launched in pursuit of better working conditions, smaller classes and a stronger commitment to arts education.

Details: The exact terms of the "conceptual agreement" have not yet been disclosed, per a statement from Columbus City Schools.

What they're saying: "The last few months have been devoted to finding resolution and a strong plan forward with the Columbus Education Association in shared support of our children," Jennifer Adair, the school board president, said in a provided statement.

  • Blair said the contract "recognizes the Board's commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of CEA members and strengthening our learning environments."

State of play: Students will continue with online instruction through the end of this week and return in-person next Monday.

Yes, but: The first day of virtual learning did not go smoothly.

  • Supt. Talisa Dixon acknowledged the district "fell short in some areas" after parents complained of technical difficulties and slow loading times.
