Teacher strike ends
After a full day of negotiating, Columbus teachers and the school district reached an agreement to end the strike and send kids back to school next Monday.
Why it matters: The deal, announced around 3am this morning, ends a four-day strike launched in pursuit of better working conditions, smaller classes and a stronger commitment to arts education.
Details: The exact terms of the "conceptual agreement" have not yet been disclosed, per a statement from Columbus City Schools.
- Union members were told not to report to picket sites this morning.
What they're saying: "The last few months have been devoted to finding resolution and a strong plan forward with the Columbus Education Association in shared support of our children," Jennifer Adair, the school board president, said in a provided statement.
- Blair said the contract "recognizes the Board's commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of CEA members and strengthening our learning environments."
State of play: Students will continue with online instruction through the end of this week and return in-person next Monday.
- The school year began yesterday with hundreds of substitutes and nonunion staff members conducting online instruction.
- Dozens of local libraries and community centers chipped in to provide computer stations and meals to students in need.
Yes, but: The first day of virtual learning did not go smoothly.
- Supt. Talisa Dixon acknowledged the district "fell short in some areas" after parents complained of technical difficulties and slow loading times.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.