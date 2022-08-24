1 hour ago - News

🎒 Where kids can get help during teacher strike

Tyler Buchanan
Data: City of Columbus; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Columbus students are attending classes today, albeit at home with virtual instruction due to the ongoing teachers strike.

What's happening: Local community centers and libraries are opening their doors to affected students.

Where to find help:

Columbus Community Centers
  • Nine locations are offering digital learning spaces and meals for students 7am-6pm Barack, Barnett, Blackburn, Driving Park, Glenwood, Howard, Linden, Schiller and Sullivant.
YMCA of Central Ohio
  • The Jerry L. Garver, Eldon & Elsie Ward, Hilltop and North Branch locations are welcoming students (including serving meals) 7am-3:30pm.
Boys and Girls Clubs
  • The Milo-Grogan, J. Ashburn Jr. and South Side Clubs are providing computer stations, tutors and meals to students 8am-5pm this week.
  • Hours expand to 8am-7pm next Monday for the strike's duration.
Columbus Metropolitan Library

School District Meal Sites

  • Twenty-five Columbus school buildings are providing "grab and go" meals on weekdays 11am-1pm. See the list.

