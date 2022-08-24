🎒 Where kids can get help during teacher strike

Data: City of Columbus; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Columbus students are attending classes today, albeit at home with virtual instruction due to the ongoing teachers strike.

What's happening: Local community centers and libraries are opening their doors to affected students.

Where to find help:

Columbus Community Centers

Nine locations are offering digital learning spaces and meals for students 7am-6pm — Barack, Barnett, Blackburn, Driving Park, Glenwood, Howard, Linden, Schiller and Sullivant.

YMCA of Central Ohio

The Jerry L. Garver, Eldon & Elsie Ward, Hilltop and North Branch locations are welcoming students (including serving meals) 7am-3:30pm.

Boys and Girls Clubs

The Milo-Grogan, J. Ashburn Jr. and South Side Clubs are providing computer stations, tutors and meals to students 8am-5pm this week.

Hours expand to 8am-7pm next Monday for the strike's duration.

Columbus Metropolitan Library

Most branches are offering help with classwork when school lets out. Check your location's hours.

The library also offers virtual homework help and reading programs 3:30-5:30pm, Mondays through Thursdays.

School District Meal Sites

Twenty-five Columbus school buildings are providing "grab and go" meals on weekdays 11am-1pm. See the list.

Explore the interactive map