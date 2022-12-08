15 mins ago - Business

Charted: Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson's short tenure

Tyler Buchanan
Data: OSU; Note: Interim presidents not included; E. Gordon Gee's total includes two separate terms; Kristina M. Johnson's total presumes she will serve through the end of the 2022-2023 academic year as announced. Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

When Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson departs next May, a little over halfway through an initial five-year contract, it will mark one of the shortest-tenured presidencies in school history.

Why it matters: Turnover at the top is unusual for a university this size and opens the door for institutional turmoil.

  • OSU now has to wade into another lengthy, costly search for a new leader bound to bring their own unique vision to campus.

Flashback: Johnson's presidency will be the shortest since that of Walter Quincy Scott, who took over OSU the year Edison patented the electric lamp.

