Columbus City Schools eyes tax increase for new buildings

Columbus City Schools officials may ask voters to increase their property taxes this fall to fund a slate of new school buildings.

The election plans being considered come at a time when the number of Ohio school ballot issues are at a record low, a likely ripple effect of the pandemic.

Why it matters: This would be Columbus' first tax increase toward new buildings in 14 years.

Approving it would get the district back on track with its long-term facilities planning.

Driving the news: The school board sent proposals to the Franklin County auditor last week to determine potential costs, the first step required to get an issue on the ballot.

Zoom in: The district is considering three proposals:

A $305 million bond issue for five new buildings, completed by 2027.

A $680 million bond for 10 buildings by 2029.

A 4.7-mill tax levy for long-term capital needs such as building maintenance, buses and laptops. This could be voted on by itself or combined with another bond for a single vote.

By the numbers: Here's the additional annual cost for a $100,000 home, per the auditor's office:

Smaller bond issue: $46, 35 years

Larger one: $103, 35 years

Levy: $164.50, continuing

Context: The owner of a $100,000 home currently pays $1,172 in yearly school taxes.

What they're saying: "There's never a 'right time' to go on the ballot … but it's essential for the future of our district," board President Jennifer Adair tells Axios.

Data: Hannah News Service Inc.; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Yes, but: Economic uncertainty has many districts seemingly holding off on big ballot proposals.

November 2021 saw the lowest number of school levy proposals since Ohio's current method of funding schools was established in 1976, per reports from school funding expert Howard Fleeter.

Flashback: Columbus, for example, originally considered placing bond items on the November 2020 ballot.

What's next: This is just the first step. A new facilities plan calls for 19 new buildings overall and closure of existing ones amid years of declining enrollment.

The "which buildings will close" conversation hasn't happened yet — and it's never popular. In 2018, board members dismissed a proposal to consolidate.

The bottom line: The current board must first decide what to ask voters for this year, if anything. The deadline to place issues on the Nov. 8 ballot is Aug. 10.