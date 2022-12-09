Columbus City Schools superintendent Talisa Dixon to retire

Columbus City Schools superintendent Talisa Dixon plans to retire at the end of the school year, the district announced yesterday.

Why it matters: Dixon manages the largest school district in Ohio. It now begins a search for a new superintendent and CEO to lead its 112 schools and 45,000 students.

State of play: Her departure in June 2023 after four years on the job follows several years of pandemic decision-making.

A brief teachers strike in August over issues of facilities maintenance, class sizes and pay quickly ended in a new contract agreement after an attempt to begin the school year with online learning conducted by substitute teachers went poorly.

What they're saying: The district's statement touted Dixon's leadership during the pandemic and the launch of Columbus Promise, which offers graduates free tuition to Columbus State Community College.

Hundreds of students from the class of 2022 applied for program funding in its first year.

What's next: Dixon, who has more than 25 years of experience in public education, did not disclose if another role is in the works.