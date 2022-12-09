49 mins ago - News

Columbus City Schools superintendent Talisa Dixon to retire

Tyler Buchanan
Columbus City Schools superintendent Talisa Dixon speaking in front of a lecturn.

Talisa Dixon, Columbus City Schools superintendent, speaks in 2021. Photo: Jay LaPrete/AP

Columbus City Schools superintendent Talisa Dixon plans to retire at the end of the school year, the district announced yesterday.

Why it matters: Dixon manages the largest school district in Ohio. It now begins a search for a new superintendent and CEO to lead its 112 schools and 45,000 students.

State of play: Her departure in June 2023 after four years on the job follows several years of pandemic decision-making.

What they're saying: The district's statement touted Dixon's leadership during the pandemic and the launch of Columbus Promise, which offers graduates free tuition to Columbus State Community College.

What's next: Dixon, who has more than 25 years of experience in public education, did not disclose if another role is in the works.

