Mayor Andrew Ginther to run for third term

Tyler Buchanan
Photo illustration of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther with lines radiating from him.

Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is planning to run for a third term in office.

  • The mayor plans to officially launch his re-election effort in the "near future," his campaign tells Axios.

Why it matters: Ginther is already favored to win another four-year term, which would maintain leadership continuity in a city undergoing rapid growth and development.

State of play: Columbus' mayoral races are nonpartisan, with the top two finishers in next May's primary advancing to the general election.

  • Local activist Joe Motil, a perennial candidate for City Council, has issued press releases stating he is circulating petitions to run against Ginther.
  • It's unclear if Republicans will field a contender.

Flashback: Ginther, a former City Council president, won his first term in 2015 over fellow Democrat Zach Scott and ran unopposed in 2019.

  • His predecessor, Democrat Michael B. Coleman, served four terms beginning in 2000.

The big picture: The mayor navigated the pandemic and widespread civil unrest during his current term, which repeatedly brought protesters to his front yard.

What we're watching: Ginther's campaign is likely to tout an expansive $1.5 billion bond package he backed that was recently approved by voters to fund an array of city services.

