Mayor Andrew Ginther to run for third term
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is planning to run for a third term in office.
- The mayor plans to officially launch his re-election effort in the "near future," his campaign tells Axios.
Why it matters: Ginther is already favored to win another four-year term, which would maintain leadership continuity in a city undergoing rapid growth and development.
State of play: Columbus' mayoral races are nonpartisan, with the top two finishers in next May's primary advancing to the general election.
- Local activist Joe Motil, a perennial candidate for City Council, has issued press releases stating he is circulating petitions to run against Ginther.
- It's unclear if Republicans will field a contender.
Flashback: Ginther, a former City Council president, won his first term in 2015 over fellow Democrat Zach Scott and ran unopposed in 2019.
- His predecessor, Democrat Michael B. Coleman, served four terms beginning in 2000.
The big picture: The mayor navigated the pandemic and widespread civil unrest during his current term, which repeatedly brought protesters to his front yard.
- Ginther has overseen new police leadership amid frequent calls for social justice reform and record homicide rates reported in the past two years.
- More recently, he and other city leaders announced new proposals to curb ongoing gun violence.
What we're watching: Ginther's campaign is likely to tout an expansive $1.5 billion bond package he backed that was recently approved by voters to fund an array of city services.
