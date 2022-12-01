Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is planning to run for a third term in office.

The mayor plans to officially launch his re-election effort in the "near future," his campaign tells Axios.

Why it matters: Ginther is already favored to win another four-year term, which would maintain leadership continuity in a city undergoing rapid growth and development.

State of play: Columbus' mayoral races are nonpartisan, with the top two finishers in next May's primary advancing to the general election.

Local activist Joe Motil, a perennial candidate for City Council, has issued press releases stating he is circulating petitions to run against Ginther.

It's unclear if Republicans will field a contender.

Flashback: Ginther, a former City Council president, won his first term in 2015 over fellow Democrat Zach Scott and ran unopposed in 2019.

His predecessor, Democrat Michael B. Coleman, served four terms beginning in 2000.

The big picture: The mayor navigated the pandemic and widespread civil unrest during his current term, which repeatedly brought protesters to his front yard.

Ginther has overseen new police leadership amid frequent calls for social justice reform and record homicide rates reported in the past two years.

More recently, he and other city leaders announced new proposals to curb ongoing gun violence.

What we're watching: Ginther's campaign is likely to tout an expansive $1.5 billion bond package he backed that was recently approved by voters to fund an array of city services.