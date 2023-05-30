Cleveland getaway guide: 4 Midwest road trip destinations

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer.

It's the perfect season to travel to these four amazing cities within driving distance from Northeast Ohio.

Columbus

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Our Ohio neighbors to the south are much more than The Ohio State University.

What to do

🏟️ Head to the Arena District for lunch at the historic North Market, then catch some pro soccer or minor league baseball.

If you're looking to beat the heat, peek inside King Tut's tomb at nearby COSI — the award-winning science museum perfect for kids and adults alike.

Where to eat

😋 Check out Schmidt's for famous sausage and cream puffs or enjoy French cuisine at Refectory.

You also can't go wrong with any Cameron Mitchell restaurant, a locally-owned chain with a wide range of options.

Where to stay

🏙 Hilton Columbus Downtown's new 28-story tower is within walking distance of both the Arena District and the Short North Arts District.

Go deeper: Everything to know about Columbus

Detroit

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Detroit is just two and a half hours away on the other side of Lake Erie, and it features many cool attractions, art institutions and downtown stadiums.

What to do

🍓 Hit up the legendary Eastern Market for local gifts, fresh produce and grub from food stands, or take a look at the Detroit Institute of Arts' roster of special events.

Where to eat

🌭 American and Lafayette offer authentic Detroit coney dogs and chili cheese fries.

Baobab Fare has earned national recognition for its flavorful East African dishes served with fried plantains and peanut-stewed spinach.

Where to stay

⌚ The Shinola Hotel in the heart of downtown is an upscale hotel by the city's renowned luxury brand specializing in watches.

🎰 MGM Grand Detroit is our pick among the city's casino hotels.

Go deeper: Everything to know about Detroit

Indianapolis

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey/Axios

The Circle City may be nearly five hours away, but its wide range of summer events, cultural institutions and scenery make it worth the drive.

What to do

🎸 Indy is hosting a ton of great concerts this summer, many of them right downtown at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

🦕 The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is consistently recognized as one of the best in the country, with nearly 500,000 square feet of activities, and is fun for all ages.

Where to eat

🥞 Brunch at any of Gallery Pastry's three locations is worth the inevitable wait.

Drink like a local at The Commodore, a speakeasy tucked away inside a landmark of the Fountain Square neighborhood.

Where to stay

🏆 The Bottleworks Hotel was recently named the country's best place to stay by Yelp, while Hotel Indy is home to one of the city's only rooftop bars.

Go deeper: Everything to know about Indianapolis

Chicago

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Chi-town is the Midwest's largest city, but has unique characteristics insiders swear by.

What to do

🖼️ The city has one of the best art museums in the world (The Art Institute) and world-class institutions like the Field Museum and the Adler Planetarium.

Where to eat

🥩 Mr. Beef's Italian beef sandwich is a sloppy tradition, which is seeing a bit of a comeback due to "The Bear" on FX.

🍝 Daisies is known for its organic pasta, but the lunch menu featuring sandwiches and tasty sodas is tremendous.

Where to stay

🏢 The Hoxton boutique hotel is located in the bustling Fulton Market neighborhood, while Hotel Zachary puts you right across from historic Wrigley Field and next to the legendary Cubby Bear.

Go deeper: Everything to know about Chicago