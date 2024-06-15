Reproduced from an Urban Institute analysis of Census data; Chart: Axios Visuals People need to earn $150,000 to afford the typical home in queer-friendly areas — nearly 50% higher than in areas without LGBTQ+ protections, according to a new Redfin study. Why it matters: Chicago ranks among the more affordable U.S. metros where state laws protect LGBTQ+ people from housing discrimination, per Redfin.

The big picture: As other states have moved to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, Illinois lawmakers last year strengthened protections.

Chicago's welcoming nature represents a draw for some LGBTQ+ people who are moving because of politics in their home states, local real estate broker Todd Szwajkowski says.

While neighborhoods including Andersonville and Northalsted are especially popular among LBGTQ+ clients, "I'm finding people homes and selling people's homes all over" the North Side, Szwajkowski tells Axios.

He helped his company launch a division for LGBTQ+ clients in 2014, the year Illinois' same-sex marriage law took effect.

Reality check: The LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is 20 percentage points lower than the rate for straight and cisgender people, according to the Urban Institute.

That's largely because LGBTQ+ people are younger and therefore have less wealth, the researchers say.

It's also partly due to income inequality, especially among trans people of color.

Meanwhile, larger cities (often with higher costs of living) tend to offer more LGBTQ+ protections.

What they're saying: Homeownership was "not something we could fathom, both growing up as low-income gay boys in rural America," says Justin McCraw, who purchased a place in Northwest near suburb Park Ridge this year with his husband.

While McCraw was initially apprehensive about finding an LGBTQ+-friendly agent and loan officer, they didn't get "any kind of visible blowback" when home shopping.

The bottom line: "Safety is the state you live in, down to your neighbors," says David Siroty, a spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.