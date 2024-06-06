Exclusive: Anti-LGBTQ+ legislative agenda momentum slows in U.S.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Chart: Axios Visuals Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation faced headwind in this year's legislative sessions following a boom last year, per data analysis from the Human Rights Campaign shared exclusively with Axios. The big picture: About 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were proposed in both 2023 and 2024 — but significantly fewer passed this year.

"There's a lot of hope right now," HRC president Kelley Robinson told Axios. "Our opposition is overreaching. They are attacking not only our community, but our kids."

"And we are seeing more allies stand up — more members of the community move from being passive supporters to active supporters than ever before," Robinson added.

Flashback: The HRC declared a national state of emergency last year for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. for the first time in its 40-year history.

The declaration came in response to an "unprecedented and dangerous" increase in legislation that targeted LGBTQ+ rights.

By the numbers: 37 anti-LGBTQ+ bills passed as of early June, when most states' 2024 legislative sessions have ended. 90 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were passed in 2023, half of which were anti-trans.

11 of those were specifically anti-transgender laws.

490 total were proposed as of early June; last year, 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were proposed.

State of play: "The state of emergency continues, but we're also seeing indications that the tide is beginning to shift," Robinson said.

In Georgia, every proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill was defeated, including bills related to marriage, schools and drag performances.

In Florida, two of more than 20 proposed anti-LGBTQ+ measures were signed into law.

Zoom out: 10 states have passed 27 pro-equality laws this year, per the HRC, including:

Florida : expanded access to medications to prevent the transmission of HIV

: expanded access to medications to prevent the transmission of HIV Washington : protections for access to health care for transgender people

: protections for access to health care for transgender people Maine: extended non-discrimination protections

Yes, but: LGBTQ+ attacks persist within and beyond legislation.

At the start of Pride Month, the Colorado Republican Party called for the burning of pride flags.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banned rainbow lights from being cast on bridges around the state, amid restrictions for transgender students on sports teams, health care hurdles and book bans.

The bottom line: "There is a joyful resilience and defiance within our community that we are turning on and activating," Robinson said.

"Once we tap into that, we're going to change the tide on this — not just in the short term, but for generations to come."

