A pride flag at the Colorado state capitol in November 2023. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado Republican Party called for pride flags to be burned this week, while its chair sent gay slurs in fundraising emails just days after the start of Pride Month. Why it matters: The Colorado GOP's attacks on LGBTQ+ people come as Republicans in other states have attempted to restrict LGBTQ+ expression.

Its chairperson, Dave Williams, a former state representative, is running for Congress in Colorado's 5th Congressional District, which includes the site of a 2022 anti-LGBTQ+-motivated mass shooting that left five people dead and over two dozen injured.

What they're saying: "Burn all the #pride flags this June," the Colorado GOP said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

In addition to that post, the Colorado GOP reposted other homophobic and transphobic content, including a pastor describing Pride Month as "demonic."

Among the many gay slurs in Williams' fundraising email was an image reading "God Hates Flags," an allusion to the Westboro Baptist Church's infamous gay slur.

Zoom in: Williams' has been endorsed by former President Trump.

His opponent in the Republican primary, former AFP strategist Jeff Crank, was endorsed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and several other House GOP leaders.

The big picture: Republican Valdamar Archuleta, the head of the Colorado Log Cabin Republicans and a candidate for the 1st Congressional District race, denounced the Colorado GOP's anti-LGBTQ+ attacks on Tuesday.

Archuleta, who is gay, told Colorado Public Radio it marked the second year in a row the Colorado GOP has attacked Pride Month.

He also declined the Republican GOP's endorsement after speaking with gay and straight Republicans, who considered the party's message "disgusting and offensive," he told Colorado Politics.

