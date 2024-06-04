Pride Month in Florida begins with defiance, momentum

All but one of 22 measures with negative implications for gay and transgender Floridians failed, Equality Florida senior policy advisor Carlos Guillermo Smith tells Axios. He attributes those wins to "intense collective opposition."
What they're saying: "Despite real attacks on our humanity, LGBTQ+ people and our allies chose to respond by showing up for each other and demanding a world that's better," Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf tells Axios.
"Heading into this Pride month, I feel that same sense of defiance and resistance," said Wolf, who previously worked for Equality Florida.
Yes, but: The DeSantis administration has used state agencies to enact new restrictions, such as banning trans people from changing their driver's licenses to match their gender identity.
Stunning stat: A Human Rights Campaign Foundation survey conducted last fall found 80% of transgender or nonbinary Floridians don't want to stay.