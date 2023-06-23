Federal judge temporarily blocks Florida law restricting drag shows

Drag queens ride on a float during the Stonewall Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A federal judge blocked enforcement of a Florida law cracking down on drag shows, writing in an order issued Friday that the rule is vague and contradicts the state's commitment to parental rights.

What's happening: U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell issued the preliminary injunction in response to a request from the Orlando location of Hamburger Mary's, a drag-themed restaurant that sued the state over the law in May.

The law "is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers," Presnell wrote.

Zoom in: In their request for an injunction, Hamburger Mary's attorneys said the restaurant lost customers after barring children from drag shows to comply with the law.

The harm to the restaurant, Presnell ruled, outweighs the imagined harm that could result from blocking the law as the challenge moves through the legal system.

Why it matters: The law was part of a sweeping slate of legislation restricting health care and public expression for LGBTQ+ Floridians that came out of this year's legislative session.

Presnell's order is also part of a recent string of legal victories for LGBTQ+ people across the country.

In the last two weeks, courts in Florida, Arkansas and Indiana have blocked restrictions to transgender health care.

The other side: A spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis told Axios that his office believes the judge's ruling is "dead wrong" and that the state plans to appeal.

DeSantis has previously said that drag shows "sexualize" children and sought last year to penalize two venues that admitted children to drag performances.

However, state agents who attended one of the shows DeSantis criticized reported no lewd activity, according to the Miami Herald.

State of play: The law bans children from attending an "adult live performance" that depicts nudity, lewd conduct, or "lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts."

Despite widespread opposition, including a protest at the Capitol that drew hundreds of drag artists, the bill passed the legislature in April and was signed by DeSantis in May.

Between the lines: Florida already has laws on the books that penalize exposing children to obscene material, the judge wrote.

Along with the redundancy, the law's vague language makes it "susceptible to standardless, overbroad enforcement which could sweep up substantial protected speech," Presnell said.

The policy also doesn't include a carveout to allow a child to attend a banned performance with a parent. That clashes with Florida's Parents' Bill of Rights, Presnell wrote.

Flashback: As the law moved through the legislature, some supporters argued that it wasn't targeting drag shows but rather a narrow set of what the bill called "adult live performances" that weren't age-appropriate.

Reality check: Presnell cited the words of House bill sponsor Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) to establish that the law targets drag shows.