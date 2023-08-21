Survey: LGBTQ+ Floridians want to leave

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new community survey from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) found that 80% of transgender or nonbinary Floridians either want to move away or have already made plans to do so.

One in three LGBTQ+ residents who took the survey also responded the same way.

Why it matters: The survey quantifies some of the fear Floridians have felt after the state legislature passed a flurry of anti-LGBTQ+ laws over the last two years, including a ban on gender-affirming care for minors that also impacts trans adults.

GoFundMe told Axios earlier this year that there's been a sharp year-over-year increase in fundraisers to help trans people leave Florida.

The big picture: Across the country, over 80 anti-LGTBQ+ bills have been signed into law this year, making this "the worst year on record" for such legislation, according to HRC.

Florida is estimated to have the second largest trans population in the U.S., with about 95,000 trans people living here, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA's School of Law.

What they're saying: "I am actively planning on putting my home on the market this summer and moving to a more inclusive state," one anonymous transgender man living in Florida wrote in response to the survey.

Yes, but: Others responded they're staying in Florida to try and vote out the politicians who passed bans on gender-affirming care.