Survey: LGBTQ+ Floridians want to leave

Martin Vassolo
Data: Human Rights Campaign; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new community survey from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) found that 80% of transgender or nonbinary Floridians either want to move away or have already made plans to do so.

  • One in three LGBTQ+ residents who took the survey also responded the same way.

Why it matters: The survey quantifies some of the fear Floridians have felt after the state legislature passed a flurry of anti-LGBTQ+ laws over the last two years, including a ban on gender-affirming care for minors that also impacts trans adults.

The big picture: Across the country, over 80 anti-LGTBQ+ bills have been signed into law this year, making this "the worst year on record" for such legislation, according to HRC.

What they're saying: "I am actively planning on putting my home on the market this summer and moving to a more inclusive state," one anonymous transgender man living in Florida wrote in response to the survey.

Yes, but: Others responded they're staying in Florida to try and vote out the politicians who passed bans on gender-affirming care.

  • "We will not move out of state and instead will stay and fight these injustices," another anonymous trans person wrote.
