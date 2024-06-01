Why Florida is America's least gay-friendly state

As Pride Month begins Saturday, Floridians will notice a vivid difference: Instead of casting rainbows, bridges around the state will only light up in red, white and blue. The DeSantis administration, which issued this year's ban on rainbow lights, is calling it "Freedom Summer."
Why it matters: Ever since the headline-making "Don't Say Gay" law, Gov. Ron DeSantis has turned Florida into a test kitchen for anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions that have since spread to other states.
State of play: Florida bans transgender women and girls from participating in sports for female students. Trans people can't use bathrooms at schools and government buildings that match their gender identity.