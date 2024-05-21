Inside the Colorado GOP's "purify and purge" campaign

Dave Williams, chairman of the Colorado Republican party, speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 8, 2024. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Colorado Republican Party is in the midst of a "purge" to remove any conservatives not loyal to former President Trump. Why it matters: The turmoil is upending the June primary election and causing consternation within the ranks, possibly jeopardizing the party's chances in November.

Friction point: The state party's bombastic chairman, Dave Williams, is the one driving the wedge, pulling from Trump's flame-throwing playbook in the process.

The former state lawmaker is breaking long-standing policies against making endorsements in primaries for the first time in recent history and requiring candidates to complete a questionnaire that pledges support for Trump's populist, America-first agenda and denounces the anti-Trump conservative Americans for Prosperity organization.

At the same time, he's seeking the 5th Congressional seat in a contested primary as the Trump-endorsed candidate.

What they're saying: "Williams has decided he must purify and purge the Republican Party with this inquisition," said former Colorado GOP chair Dick Wadhams at a recent Axios Denver newsmakers event. "It's driving this party into obscurity."

Kelly Maher, a veteran GOP operative who filed a complaint against Williams with the Federal Elections Commission, put it another way. "He's cannibalizing the Republican party so he can go to Congress," she told the Associated Press.

The other side: Williams has declined to heed calls to resign and countered that any negative attention is "fake news" or an attempt by his rival in the congressional race, former AFP strategist Jeff Crank, to seed discord.

The GOP theater is fundraising fodder for Democrats. In a recent email to supporters the party wrote that they've "enjoyed the show" but can't pretend to be surprised. "They are devoted to Donald Trump and bringing about chaos rather than results for Coloradans," the email stated.

Zoom in: So far the Republican Party has endorsed election denier and former lawmaker Ron Hanks in the Western Slope's 3rd District being vacated by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. She is the endorsed candidate in the 4th District, which stretches into the Denver metro area.

The party also picked right-wing former lawmaker and physician Janak Joshi over state Rep. Gabe Evans, an Army veteran and former police officer. Evans refused to fill out the survey and is getting support from AFP.

The bottom line: Republicans can expect to win all four contested congressional seats — including the 5th District where Williams is running — because voter registration strongly favors conservatives.