Bears storyline ideas for "Hard Knocks"

headshot
Photo of a football player on a field practicing

Caleb Williams at the Bears' rookie minicamp. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears will take center stage this summer on HBO's docuseries "Hard Knocks."

The big picture: The documentary-style training camp show features top-notch production, narration by Liev Schreiber and a seemingly unlimited budget for music and footage.

Yes, but: Since this is the first time the Bears have been featured on the show, there's a good chance you've never watched.

Here's what you should expect.

Caleb Williams workout montage: The rookie quarterback will undoubtedly emerge as the season's biggest star with interviews and camera crews filming his coaching sessions and practices.

  • Get ready for slick montages of Willams throwing darts to Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze over the latest Kendrick Lamar song.

Rookie talent competition: This bizarre training camp ritual reminds us that football is a kids' game. Most teams make rookies perform skits, music or some hidden skill in front of the veterans. So expect to see punter Tory Taylor reveal his secret skill.

  • I hope it's close-up magic (always a crowd-pleaser).
Photo of a man taking questions at a podium
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Eberflus' beard maintenance: If you haven't noticed, coach Matt Eberflus has changed his look this offseason. He's now rocking a sculpted, gray beard.

  • If we don't see his daily regimen of trimming and moisturizing, it would be a major disappointment.

Interior decorations: The show likes to follow players home, offering a fun peek into the player's personal life and style. Hopefully, we'll get to see Montez Sweat's suburban mansion, his family and the car he drives.

Releasing a player: These moments provide arguably the bread and butter of the show. They take a player trying to make the team and often ultimately follow him into the coaches room to watch his dreams dashed.

  • It's sad to watch, but also riveting television.

What's next: The show kicks off Aug. 6.

