The Bears will take center stage this summer on HBO's docuseries "Hard Knocks." The big picture: The documentary-style training camp show features top-notch production, narration by Liev Schreiber and a seemingly unlimited budget for music and footage.

Yes, but: Since this is the first time the Bears have been featured on the show, there's a good chance you've never watched.

Here's what you should expect.

Caleb Williams workout montage: The rookie quarterback will undoubtedly emerge as the season's biggest star with interviews and camera crews filming his coaching sessions and practices.

Get ready for slick montages of Willams throwing darts to Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze over the latest Kendrick Lamar song.

Rookie talent competition: This bizarre training camp ritual reminds us that football is a kids' game. Most teams make rookies perform skits, music or some hidden skill in front of the veterans. So expect to see punter Tory Taylor reveal his secret skill.

I hope it's close-up magic (always a crowd-pleaser).

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Eberflus' beard maintenance: If you haven't noticed, coach Matt Eberflus has changed his look this offseason. He's now rocking a sculpted, gray beard.

If we don't see his daily regimen of trimming and moisturizing, it would be a major disappointment.

Interior decorations: The show likes to follow players home, offering a fun peek into the player's personal life and style. Hopefully, we'll get to see Montez Sweat's suburban mansion, his family and the car he drives.

Releasing a player: These moments provide arguably the bread and butter of the show. They take a player trying to make the team and often ultimately follow him into the coaches room to watch his dreams dashed.

It's sad to watch, but also riveting television.

What's next: The show kicks off Aug. 6.