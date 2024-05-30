Bears to be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks"

Caleb Williams No. 18 during the Chicago Bears' rookie minicamp on May 11. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In a franchise first, the Chicago Bears will be featured on the hit HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks." The big picture: The series highlights one NFL team during training camp. The show gives total access to locker rooms, meetings, practices and some off-field situations.

What they're saying: "'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise," Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement.

By the numbers: To be eligible for the show, you can't have a first-year head coach, you must have missed the playoffs last season, and you haven't been on "Hard Knocks" in the prior 10 years.

With those requirements, only the Bears, Broncos and Saints are eligible this summer.

Yes, but: The Bears haven't volunteered in the past, signaling they didn't want the distraction.

Last year, owner George McCaskey threw cold water on the idea at the owners meeting. "We feel there are a number of teams that have compelling stories to tell on 'Hard Knocks.' Thirty-one others."

The intrigue: Times change. The Bears could be must-see television with compelling storylines around first-year franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, a new veteran wideout duo with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, and a stingy defense led by Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson.

It doesn't hurt that the Bears want to build a new stadium.

What's next: The season will debut Aug. 6, with episodes leading up to the NFL season kickoff in September.