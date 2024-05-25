Chicagoans are revamping their backyards with less grass

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chicagoans, especially younger ones, want less grass in their lawns, according to Carol Heffernan, founder of a local landscape design company. The big picture: Grass-free space can serve as "a place for the eye to rest" and offer the sleek look younger generations often want, Heffernan tells Axios.

State of play: Manufacturers are responding to the trend by offering larger pavers, which can appear more streamlined, Heffernan says.

The other side: Some homeowners grow eco-friendly native plants in their yards instead of grass.

Photo: Courtesy of Urban Rooftops

Meanwhile, more downtown homeowners with private rooftops are adding pergolas or other sun-blocking features, local outdoor designer Gavin Maschmeyer says.

Driving the trend: A shade structure is often a top priority because it helps make the space usable year-round, Maschmeyer, with Urban Rooftops, tells Axios.

Rooftop kitchens are also gaining popularity as Chicagoans look to maximize their time outside.

"You don't want to run back inside and grab a drink" if you're having a party, Maschmeyer says.

Zoom out: Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.

Data: Taskrabbit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spiff up the backyard.