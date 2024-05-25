24 mins ago - News

Chicagoans are revamping their backyards with less grass

headshot
backyard with pavers, not grass

Photo: Courtesy of Heffernan Landscape Design

Chicagoans, especially younger ones, want less grass in their lawns, according to Carol Heffernan, founder of a local landscape design company.

The big picture: Grass-free space can serve as "a place for the eye to rest" and offer the sleek look younger generations often want, Heffernan tells Axios.

State of play: Manufacturers are responding to the trend by offering larger pavers, which can appear more streamlined, Heffernan says.

The other side: Some homeowners grow eco-friendly native plants in their yards instead of grass.

rooftop with shade structure and kitchen
Photo: Courtesy of Urban Rooftops

Meanwhile, more downtown homeowners with private rooftops are adding pergolas or other sun-blocking features, local outdoor designer Gavin Maschmeyer says.

Driving the trend: A shade structure is often a top priority because it helps make the space usable year-round, Maschmeyer, with Urban Rooftops, tells Axios.

Rooftop kitchens are also gaining popularity as Chicagoans look to maximize their time outside.

  • "You don't want to run back inside and grab a drink" if you're having a party, Maschmeyer says.

Zoom out: Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.

The bar chart illustrates the year-over-year increase in U.S. Taskrabbit bookings for backyard tasks from January-April 2023 to January-April 2024, with fence installation seeing the highest growth at 62%.
Data: Taskrabbit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spiff up the backyard.

  • You can hire someone to help. Taskrabbit backyard bookings climbed 12% through April compared to the same time period in 2023, per data from the gig marketplace.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more