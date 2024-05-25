Chicagoans are revamping their backyards with less grass

Chicagoans, especially younger ones, want less grass in their lawns, according to Carol Heffernan, founder of a local landscape design company.
The big picture: Grass-free space can serve as "a place for the eye to rest" and offer the sleek look younger generations often want, Heffernan tells Axios.
State of play: Manufacturers are responding to the trend by offering larger pavers, which can appear more streamlined, Heffernan says.
The other side: Some homeowners grow eco-friendly native plants in their yards instead of grass.
Meanwhile, more downtown homeowners with private rooftops are adding pergolas or other sun-blocking features, local outdoor designer Gavin Maschmeyer says.
Driving the trend: A shade structure is often a top priority because it helps make the space usable year-round, Maschmeyer, with Urban Rooftops, tells Axios.
Rooftop kitchens are also gaining popularity as Chicagoans look to maximize their time outside.
- "You don't want to run back inside and grab a drink" if you're having a party, Maschmeyer says.
Zoom out: Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.
Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spiff up the backyard.
- You can hire someone to help. Taskrabbit backyard bookings climbed 12% through April compared to the same time period in 2023, per data from the gig marketplace.