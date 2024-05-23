Uncle Remus owner Charmaine Rickette offers her signature fried chicken and mashed potatoes at a recent DNC preparation event. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios Democratic National Convention officials reckon the event could generate $150 to $200 million in local revenue for the city this summer, with a good chunk in food and hospitality spending. Why it matters: Even if these estimates are inflated — and some say they are — the event still presents a chance for Chicago restaurants to shine on a national and international stage and take in a lot of money doing it.

Zoom in: Axios recently checked out an event to introduce DNC party planners to local food businesses owned by women and people of color, including:

What they're saying: "I feel like this is our coming out party; I'm so geeked," Charmaine Rickette, second-generation owner of Uncle Remus, told Axios.

"Brown Sugar represents that Chicago life is sweet," owner Stephanie Hart told Axios, surveying a table of her famous caramel cakes and candies. "Chicago was once the candy capital, and we're trying to bring that back."

Stephanie Hart (center) at an event to introduce local food makers to DNC party planners. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

What's next: Party planners, including Aurora Austriaco, who was at the event representing the AAPI Victory Fund, will be finalizing details for hundreds of DNC events in coming weeks.