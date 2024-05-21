3 hours ago - Culture

Your guide to Italian Beef Day

headshot
Italian beef sandwich

Lesser known Italian beef masterpieces from (top clockwise) JP Graziano's, Frannie's and Ciccio's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Saturday ushers in National Italian Beef Day, offering a great excuse to indulge in this squishy Chicago creation for a good cause or just to save some dough.

The deals: Buona Beef will offer throwback pricing of $5.99 for all regular beefs Saturday.

  • Frannie's Beef on River Road will donate a portion of all beef sales that day to Shriner's Hospital in Oak Park.

The best: In 2022 we compiled our favorites and then polled readers about the best beef spots around, which include Johnnie's Beef, Al's #1 Beef on Taylor Street, Portillo's, Mr. Beef on Orleans and Buona Beef.

The latest: I recently tried three lesser known but delicious beefs for an episode of NBC's Chicago Today.

What's next: This summer Chicago will launch its very first Italian Beef Festival on June 15-16 at 31st and Morgan in Bridgeport.

  • "The Bear," the FX show that catapulted Italian beef to national fame returns for a third season in a couple of weeks, when the restaurant is expected to shed its humble beefy image for something decidedly fancier.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more