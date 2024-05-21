Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lesser known Italian beef masterpieces from (top clockwise) JP Graziano's, Frannie's and Ciccio's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Saturday ushers in National Italian Beef Day, offering a great excuse to indulge in this squishy Chicago creation for a good cause or just to save some dough. The deals: Buona Beef will offer throwback pricing of $5.99 for all regular beefs Saturday.

Frannie's Beef on River Road will donate a portion of all beef sales that day to Shriner's Hospital in Oak Park.

The best: In 2022 we compiled our favorites and then polled readers about the best beef spots around, which include Johnnie's Beef, Al's #1 Beef on Taylor Street, Portillo's, Mr. Beef on Orleans and Buona Beef.

The latest: I recently tried three lesser known but delicious beefs for an episode of NBC's Chicago Today.

What's next: This summer Chicago will launch its very first Italian Beef Festival on June 15-16 at 31st and Morgan in Bridgeport.