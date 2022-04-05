Readers guide to Chicago's best Italian beef

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We fought over Italian beef sandwiches in last week's Food Fight.

After reviewing the results of the survey you took, we declare Monica's choice of Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park the clear winner.

Data: Axios reader poll. Chart: Axios Visuals

Other recommendations:

Stephen S: "One of the top Italian beef sandwiches in the region is Frangella Italian Market in Palos Park. Sweet pepper and gravy on the side."

Joseph K: "Best Italian beef in Chicago is a no-brainer: Portillo's. My go-to order is two Big Beefs, dipped with an order of fries and a chocolate cake shake!"

Cliff N: "DIY Italian beef: Joseph's Finest Meats (7101 W. Addison) is amazing. I found it by chance years ago on my way to Pasta Fresh on Harlem."

Kelsey R: "Morry's Deli in Hyde Park! Not just because it's also the closest to me — I've been craving it while I've been away."

Jim A: "Neighborhood favorite: Tony's on Northwest Highway."

Larry P: "Don't forget, Johnnie's Beef is also in Arlington Heights! Much shorter lines."