Readers guide to Chicago's best Italian beef

Justin Kaufmann
Sandwich
Italian beef from Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

We fought over Italian beef sandwiches in last week's Food Fight.

  • After reviewing the results of the survey you took, we declare Monica's choice of Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park the clear winner.
Data: Axios reader poll. Chart: Axios Visuals
Other recommendations:

Stephen S: "One of the top Italian beef sandwiches in the region is Frangella Italian Market in Palos Park. Sweet pepper and gravy on the side."

Joseph K: "Best Italian beef in Chicago is a no-brainer: Portillo's. My go-to order is two Big Beefs, dipped with an order of fries and a chocolate cake shake!"

Cliff N: "DIY Italian beef: Joseph's Finest Meats (7101 W. Addison) is amazing. I found it by chance years ago on my way to Pasta Fresh on Harlem."

Kelsey R: "Morry's Deli in Hyde Park! Not just because it's also the closest to me — I've been craving it while I've been away."

Jim A: "Neighborhood favorite: Tony's on Northwest Highway."

Larry P: "Don't forget, Johnnie's Beef is also in Arlington Heights! Much shorter lines."

