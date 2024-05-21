This year,333 South Wabash (formerly the CNA Center) is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The big picture: The 44-floor tower is a huge part of the Chicago skyline, famous for its red color.
Flashback: The building was built in the early 1970s. The developers originally designed it with a bronze color but changed it to red to stand out against the stoic black and gray skyscrapers of the time.
State of play: Today, the rectangular-shaped tower is the 54th-tallest building in Chicago and still the only red skyscraper in town.
The building's interiors were newly renovated, and include a new food hall and an elegant bar that will open in June, with up-close views of the "L."