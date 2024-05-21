May 21, 2024 - Real Estate

Iconic downtown skyscraper "Big Red" turns 50

Photo of a red building along skyline
Photo courtesy of SHVO

This year, 333 South Wabash (formerly the CNA Center) is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The big picture: The 44-floor tower is a huge part of the Chicago skyline, famous for its red color.

Flashback: The building was built in the early 1970s. The developers originally designed it with a bronze color but changed it to red to stand out against the stoic black and gray skyscrapers of the time.

State of play: Today, the rectangular-shaped tower is the 54th-tallest building in Chicago and still the only red skyscraper in town.

  • The building's interiors were newly renovated, and include a new food hall and an elegant bar that will open in June, with up-close views of the "L."
GIF of a train wizzing by a bar window
The "L" rumbles by the bay windows on the second floor of the 333 South Wabash building. GIF: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

What they're saying: "There's a real energy to this building," property general manager Louise Harney tells Axios.

The intrigue: The building is bucking the trend surrounding Loop office building vacancies, largely because it houses Northern Trust and Chicago Housing Authority offices.

  • Harney says they have about 3,000 workers in the building on weekdays.
  • "To keep workers here, we have to make it as attractive and as exciting as possible," says Harney.
Photo of a skyline from the roof of a skyscraper
Photo from the roof of 333 South Wabash Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

What's next: The building plans to celebrate its anniversary with events year-round, including tours during Open House Chicago in October.

