1 hour ago - History

Quiz: Can you guess where Justin is this week?

headshot

Each week, the Axios Chicago reporters fan out across the city to quiz you on how well you know Chicago.

Here's a hint:

  • A statue that sits on filled-in land
  • When Lake Michigan had way more sand
  • A Chicago pirate who tried to seize his time
  • Has his name affixed to the welcome sign
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more