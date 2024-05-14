Quiz: Can you guess where Justin is this week?
Each week, the Axios Chicago reporters fan out across the city to quiz you on how well you know Chicago.
Here's a hint:
- A statue that sits on filled-in land
- When Lake Michigan had way more sand
- A Chicago pirate who tried to seize his time
- Has his name affixed to the welcome sign
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more