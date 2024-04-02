Updated 5 hours ago - Things to Do

Axios Chicago quiz: Where in the world is Carrie?

headshot
headshot
headshot
Photo of a woman in front of a bridge

Where's Carrie? Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Do you know where Carrie is this week? Here's a hint:

  • This was once a rail yard on the South Side
  • But decades later it has a much different vibe.
  • It has a playground and boathouse and great city views
  • For neighborhoods like Chinatown and Armour Square to use.

Play past weeks' games

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more