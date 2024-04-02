Axios Chicago quiz: Where in the world is Carrie?
Do you know where Carrie is this week? Here's a hint:
- This was once a rail yard on the South Side
- But decades later it has a much different vibe.
- It has a playground and boathouse and great city views
- For neighborhoods like Chinatown and Armour Square to use.
