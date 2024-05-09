Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago, check out Mother's Day events across the city, a soul food brunch, Chicago Cabaret Week, Black Coffee at Open Air and more.

💃 Take Mom out

Mother's Day is Sunday, and there's still time to reserve special plans for the women in your life.

Here are six happenings:

🚢 Chicago Mother's Day Dinner Cruise: Enjoy a 2.5-hour cruise on the Chicago River with a three-course meal and DJ, 6:30–9pm Sunday. Other brunch and afternoon cruises are available that day. View full schedule here. Tickets start at $165.

⚾ Mother's Day and Family Sunday at Chicago Dogs: Get players' autographs before the game and score $3 bottomless popcorn and fountain drinks 3pm Sunday at Impact Field in Rosemont. The first 1,000 moms to enter will get a free pink Chicago Dogs hat. Tickets start at $9.

🫖 Mother's Day Tea at the Ritz-Carlton: Dine on finger food, desserts and teas 11am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday on the 12th floor of the Ritz-Carlton. Tickets are $85. Select times here.

The Cheney Mansion in Oak Park will have a spring-themed Pretty in Pink Mother's Day Tea 11–12:30pm Sunday. Tickets start at $42 (one ticket covers two people).

🎡 Mother's Day Family Festival: Eat fair food, ride carnival rides and visit a petting zoo 4pm Friday, 2pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday in Bridgeview. Tickets are $13.50 for one or $55 for six.

🛍️ Dear Mama — A Mother's Day Pop-Up Market: Shop gifts from over 15 local vendors and make your own flower bouquet noon–4pm Saturday at Sketchbook Brewing Co. in Skokie. Free.

More ideas: Check out these 12 new Chicago-area brunch spots.

More things to do this weekend in Chicago

The Navy Pier's summer concert series, Open Air, kicks off this weekend with a show from Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee 4pm Friday at East End Plaza. VIP tickets are available for $186; general admission is sold out.

Eat free soul food and listen to house music and two panel discussions about Black queer equity in the Chicago area 11am–1pm Saturday at Wilson Abbey. Free.

Enjoy live country music and drinks noon–5pm Saturday at Old Crow Smokehouse. Tickets start at $10.

See more than 60 performers including blues, burlesque and jazz artists in 16 different venues Friday through May 19. View full schedule here.