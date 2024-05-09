This weekend in Chicago, check out Mother's Day events across the city, a soul food brunch, Chicago Cabaret Week, Black Coffee at Open Air and more.
💃 Take Mom out
Mother's Day is Sunday, and there's still time to reserve special plans for the women in your life.
Here are six happenings:
🚢 Chicago Mother's Day Dinner Cruise: Enjoy a 2.5-hour cruise on the Chicago River with a three-course meal and DJ, 6:30–9pm Sunday. Other brunch and afternoon cruises are available that day. View full schedule here. Tickets start at $165.
⚾ Mother's Day and Family Sunday at Chicago Dogs: Get players' autographs before the game and score $3 bottomless popcorn and fountain drinks 3pm Sunday at Impact Field in Rosemont. The first 1,000 moms to enter will get a free pink Chicago Dogs hat. Tickets start at $9.
🫖 Mother's Day Tea at the Ritz-Carlton: Dine on finger food, desserts and teas 11am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday on the 12th floor of the Ritz-Carlton. Tickets are $85. Select times here.
🎡 Mother's Day Family Festival: Eat fair food, ride carnival rides and visit a petting zoo 4pm Friday, 2pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday in Bridgeview. Tickets are $13.50 for one or $55 for six.
🛍️ Dear Mama — A Mother's Day Pop-Up Market: Shop gifts from over 15 local vendors and make your own flower bouquet noon–4pm Saturday at Sketchbook Brewing Co. in Skokie. Free.
More ideas: Check out these 12 new Chicago-area brunch spots.
More things to do this weekend in Chicago
- Eat free soul food and listen to house music and two panel discussions about Black queer equity in the Chicago area 11am–1pm Saturday at Wilson Abbey. Free.
- See more than 60 performers including blues, burlesque and jazz artists in 16 different venues Friday through May 19. View full schedule here.
- Sip, stroll and shop your way through Andersonville 3–6pm Saturday. Tickets are $40.