What they're saying: "We came here because Chicago invented the steakhouse," La Grande Boucherie owner Emil Stefkov told Axios at the restaurant's opening in February.
"This is one of the great steak cities in the world, but we bring our own vibe, so I feel like there's a place for us here," Will Beckett, CEO of Hawksmoor, a British steakhouse opening on LaSalle in June, tells Axios.
Between the lines: Though steak is ostensibly the big draw, we dug in to find out what sets seven of these new spots apart.
Tre Dita: Hot Tuscan steakhouse in the St. Regis hotel
Beyond steak: The menu includes West Coast chef Evan Funke's handmade fresh pastas, fluffy focaccia, and crisp, decadent, ricotta-stuffed fried squash blossoms. Plus, stunning river and lake views.
Divan: A Mediterranean-influenced steakhouse helmed by veteran Chicago chef Mike Sheerin in the old MK space.
Beyond steak: Try French- and Spanish-influenced cuisine, including jamón ibérico with caviar in a clever take on ham and eggs; Dover sole; fresh pasta, and a juicy Kurobuta pork chop.
Beyond steak: Find fried quail with yuca, pork ribs with guava barbecue sauce, black-eyed pea fritters, and lots of seafood, including moqueca stew full of shrimp, mussels, mahi-mahi and coconut broth.