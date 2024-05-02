Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chicago's hottest celebrity this weekend may be a big blue dog. Driving the news: "Bluey's Big Play," a live-action adaptation of the hit series "Bluey," kicks off a five-performance run Friday night at the Auditorium Theatre.

Catch up quick: The Australian hit streams here on Disney+ and has become one of the hottest shows in the world.

The series follows the adventures of Bluey Heeler, her family and her dog pals in Brisbane.

Episodes generally run less than 10 minutes and feature hijinks that crack kids up, along with real-world issues that engage parents.

What they're saying: "I like Bluey because it's a family and the dad always plays a game, and when the dad's not [in it] it's always so fun," Martin Roulo, 6, tells Axios.

"I'd say most parents are fans because the storylines are relatable, thoughtful and present learning moments," Robyn Farrell Roulo, Martin's mom, adds.

The latest: The series recently caused panic when Bluey premiered an extra-long episode that teased the Heeler family was leaving Brisbane and all their friends.

Many viewers saw this as the end of "Bluey."

Reality check: Creators say the series will go on.

If you go: Tickets are still available for performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

What's next: Later this month, families can go inside Bluey's house at Bluey x Camp in Lincoln Park.