"Bluey's Big Play" Chicago live show a hot ticket
Chicago's hottest celebrity this weekend may be a big blue dog.
Driving the news: "Bluey's Big Play," a live-action adaptation of the hit series "Bluey," kicks off a five-performance run Friday night at the Auditorium Theatre.
Catch up quick: The Australian hit streams here on Disney+ and has become one of the hottest shows in the world.
- The series follows the adventures of Bluey Heeler, her family and her dog pals in Brisbane.
- Episodes generally run less than 10 minutes and feature hijinks that crack kids up, along with real-world issues that engage parents.
What they're saying: "I like Bluey because it's a family and the dad always plays a game, and when the dad's not [in it] it's always so fun," Martin Roulo, 6, tells Axios.
- "I'd say most parents are fans because the storylines are relatable, thoughtful and present learning moments," Robyn Farrell Roulo, Martin's mom, adds.
The latest: The series recently caused panic when Bluey premiered an extra-long episode that teased the Heeler family was leaving Brisbane and all their friends.
Reality check: Creators say the series will go on.
If you go: Tickets are still available for performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
What's next: Later this month, families can go inside Bluey's house at Bluey x Camp in Lincoln Park.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more