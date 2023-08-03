Bluey brings "Big Play" to Cleveland

Share on email (opens in new window)

One of the most popular children's shows on Earth is invading Cleveland this weekend.

Driving the news: Bluey's Big Play, a stage adaptation of the Australian animated series "Bluey," arrives at KeyBank State Theatre for four shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Why it matters: The series about a 6-year-old Blue Heeler puppy and her family was one of the most-watched in the United States last year, accumulating more than 20 billion streaming minutes on Disney+.

Details: The stage version has earned rave reviews and features large, people-controlled puppets performing to pre-recorded audio by the TV voice cast.

The plot combines popular bits from the series — including the beloved Grannies — with Bluey, her sister Bingo, their parents Bandit and Chilli, and special guests.

If you go: Shows begin at 10am and 2pm Saturday; 11am and 3pm Sunday.

Tickets start at $39.50.

Worthy of your time: Hofbräuhaus — just a five-minute walk from State Theatre — is hosting a Bluey-themed celebration at noon Sunday.