🏉 Where's Monica: SeatGeek Stadium

Photo of players on field playing rugby

Rugby at SeatGeek Stadium. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

More than 75% of you guessed correctly that Monica was at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

  • She was there watching the Chicago Hounds, who joined Major League Rugby in 2022, beat RFC Los Angeles.

Reality check: Monica's still learning all the rules of the game but got hooked after her daughter started playing on the women's intramural team at University of Illinois.

What's ahead: The next Hounds game at SeatGeek is on May 11.

