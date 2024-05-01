🏉 Where's Monica: SeatGeek Stadium
More than 75% of you guessed correctly that Monica was at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.
- She was there watching the Chicago Hounds, who joined Major League Rugby in 2022, beat RFC Los Angeles.
Reality check: Monica's still learning all the rules of the game but got hooked after her daughter started playing on the women's intramural team at University of Illinois.
What's ahead: The next Hounds game at SeatGeek is on May 11.
