🏉 Where's Monica: SeatGeek Stadium

More than 75% of you guessed correctly that Monica was at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

She was there watching the Chicago Hounds, who joined Major League Rugby in 2022, beat RFC Los Angeles.

Reality check: Monica's still learning all the rules of the game but got hooked after her daughter started playing on the women's intramural team at University of Illinois.

What's ahead: The next Hounds game at SeatGeek is on May 11.