🔍 Where in the world is ... Monica?
Where is Monica this week? Here's a hint:
- I'm on a green pitch just southwest of the city
- Where a team called the Hounds plays a game with some grit-ee
- There are props, backs and hookers — not the kind you might think
- And some have been known to enjoy a shoe drink
Submit your guess here!
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more